The daughters of a woman who vanished more than seven years ago say they ‘miss her every day’

Stefana Otilia Malinici, 45, has not been seen by her friends or family since she left her home on Wednesday, September 6 2017.

In a statement, Otilia’s daughters, said: “It has now been more than seven years without our mother. We have grown up without her and miss her every day. She always brings support and love for anyone who needs it, even strangers and she always tries to cheer people up.

“We appeal to the public for anyone to come forward if they know anything about her or her whereabouts. We also appeal to her directly, please return home to us.”

Stefana - who is known as Otilia - is classed as vulnerable and since then has not made contact with her husband or children. The last sighting of her was on CCTV and showed her making a brief visit to a shop on Green Lane in Ilford on Monday, September 9.

Stefana Otilia Malinici, 45, has been missing for more than seven years | Issued by the Met Police

Officers also believe she may have boarded the number 5 bus at 10.14pm from Wood Lane, Dagenham on Tuesday, September 10 that year. Since then, police have not been able to trace her.

Officers looking after her case are appealing again for Otilia, of Beccles Drive in Barking, east London, to make contact, and ask anyone who has information about where she may be, to call the team.

Otilia was last seen wearing a black top with a large light coloured motif, dark tight jeans or leggings tucked into flat dark, mid-calf length boots, and a dark coloured three-quarter length fitted jacket. She had reddish hair in a bob style at the time. She is Romanian and at the time of her disappearance was working as a cleaner in London.

Detective Chief Inspector Kam Sodhi, from the Met’s East Area Public Protection unit, said: "It is now more than seven years since Otilia was reported missing and we are continuing our work to find out where she is. While there is no evidence to suggest that Otilia has come to physical harm, we cannot rule this out.

“Her family here in the UK and in Romania are still carrying on their daily lives without knowing where their loved one is. Her daughters have grown up without their mother, so we urge anyone who may know Otilia, or where she is, to come forward without further delay. We ask anyone who has provided shelter or support to Otilia to also please contact police. Even if this was not recently, we want to hear from you.”

Officers would urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting 01/1106106/24.