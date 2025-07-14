A woman who attempted to smuggle class A drugs into Creamfields music festival by concealing them in her vagina has been jailed for more than two years.

Molly Breen, 26, from Wolston Way, Coventry, was sentenced to 27 months in prison at Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, July 9, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply MDMA.

The incident took place on Friday 25 August 2023, when a police officer on duty at one of the festival’s entrances in Daresbury spoke to Breen. She admitted to having drugs hidden internally. After removing the drugs, she was denied entry to the festival and given a date to attend a police interview.

Officers recovered 15 small snap bags and 74 MDMA tablets, with an estimated street value of around £1,200.

Although Breen initially claimed that someone had asked her to take the drugs into the festival, a search of her phone revealed that she had actually requested to buy the drugs from an unknown person months before the event. Police found no evidence she had been coerced.

Detective Constable Neil Fleming said: “Breen would have had multiple opportunities to re-think what she was doing. Amnesty bins are in place for prohibited items and there is plenty of messaging discouraging people from trying to smuggle in drugs, but despite this, she still chose to go ahead.”

He added: “Cheshire Police links in with event organisers and security staff in a bid to prevent illegal drugs getting into the site, for the safety of all those at the festival. So let this be a warning, while a large majority of Creamfields festivalgoers are respectful, those smuggling drugs into the event will be charged and dealt with by the courts. Do not make the same mistake as Breen, who is now spending time in prison for her foolish and dangerous actions.”

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 26, 2023, when Bullock attempted to enter the festival grounds in Daresbury. She was stopped by security at the north gate entrance after a drugs detection dog gave a positive indication.

Bullock was taken to a private area, where she admitted to officers that she had concealed two Kinder Egg containers in her body. The containers were found to hold 64 MDMA tablets, which police estimated had a potential street value of up to £630.

During questioning, Bullock claimed she didn’t know what the drugs were and said she had bought them for personal use. However, she was later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.