Morgan Dorsett: 19-year-old woman who died in suspected XL Bully attack in Bristol named
Avon and Somerset Police said they attended a flat in Cobhorn Drive in the Hartcliffe area at 7.19pm on Wednesday (February 26) alongside the ambulance service but despite the efforts, Morgan died at the scene.
Police previously said initial reports suggested the dog may have been an XL Bully but work to confirm the type of dog involved continues. The dog was put down following the attack.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog on Wednesday, have since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.
The police said Morgan’s family continue to be updated on the investigation and are being supported by a specially trained officer.
The force added: “They have thanked members of the public for their support and those who have left flowers. They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. If you have any information you think could help our investigation, please contact us.”