A 19-year-old woman who was killed after being attacked by a dog in south Bristol has been identified as Morgan Dorsett.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avon and Somerset Police said they attended a flat in Cobhorn Drive in the Hartcliffe area at 7.19pm on Wednesday (February 26) alongside the ambulance service but despite the efforts, Morgan died at the scene.

Police previously said initial reports suggested the dog may have been an XL Bully but work to confirm the type of dog involved continues. The dog was put down following the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 19-year-old woman who was killed after being attacked by a dog in south Bristol has been identified as Morgan Dorsett. | Avon and Somerset Police

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, who were arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death and possession of a prohibited breed of dog on Wednesday, have since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

The police said Morgan’s family continue to be updated on the investigation and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

The force added: “They have thanked members of the public for their support and those who have left flowers. They have asked that their privacy be respected at this difficult time. If you have any information you think could help our investigation, please contact us.”