Morrisons has apologised to its customers after a glitch caused issued with loyalty card discounts and click-and-collect orders just two days before Christmas.

Customers of the supermarket have complained that discounts loaded onto their Morrisons’ More card have not been honoured when scanned at the till, meanwhile click-and-collect customers have been told that their food deliveries will be late. The issues comes on one of the busiest supermarket shopping days of the year as households stock up ahead of Christmas Day.

Frustrated customers took to social media, with one saying that without their loyalty card discounts, their festive shop cost “£50 more than it should have been”. They added that staff did not make them aware of issues before proceeding with payment.

There were also issue in accessing the Morrisons website on Monday (December 23). A spokeswoman for the supermarket said: “This morning we are experiencing some system issues which are principally impacting some More Card discounts and Click and Collect orders.

“For More Card customers who have Morrisons Fivers to redeem, these will be done manually in store by colleagues. And if More Card prices are not registering, we will apply a 10% discount to the customer’s entire shop.”

The impact on click-and-collect orders has caused stress for many before the big day. One customer took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that they had locked in the delivery slot “months ago”, adding that they are “seriously concerned I’m going to be without food for Christmas.

The supermarket has urged those awaiting click-and-collect orders to wait for notification to pick up their shopping. Morrisons said: “For Click and Collect orders, we are asking customers to wait for an email to inform them that their order is ready for collection before heading to store.

“Some home delivery orders may be arriving late today – and we will be communicating directly with those customers affected. We sincerely apologise to our customers for this inconvenience.”