Morrisons fire Doncaster: Huge fire breaks out at supermarket petrol station with emergency services at the scene
Emergency services are at the scene after a huge fire broke out at a Doncaster supermarket petrol station alongside Morrisons.
Fire crews are at the scene of the incident at the filling station alongside Morrisons in York Road. Photos and videos from the scene show police sealing off the road leading to the petrol station with a number of fire engines in attendance.
People are being advised to avoid the area. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police are yet to provide details.
More to follow.
