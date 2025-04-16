Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several Morrisons Daily convenience stores will close for good today.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last month, Morrisons announced it would shut down 52 in-store cafes and 16 smaller shops, putting 365 jobs at risk. The company is also cutting back on hot food counters, meat counters, florists, and pharmacies.

Morrisons has pointed to rising business costs, including higher National Insurance contributions and an increase in the minimum wage, as reasons for the closures. The Morrisons Daily shops, which offer extended hours, have been part of its convenience store network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the company said: “Morrisons has made the difficult decision to close some Morrisons Daily stores, some of which contain Post Offices. We fully recognise the inconvenience this will cause for our customers and apologise for the short notification as these branches close between April 9 and May 14.”

A Morrison's Daily on High Street, Barnby Dun, is seeking permission from Doncaster Council to sell alcohol 24hours-a-day. | Morrisons

Even with the closures, CEO Rami Baitieh is optimistic about the retailer’s future - even as Lidl and Aldi carve out a greater portion of the market. He said: “The changes we are announcing are a necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate Morrisons and enable us to focus our investment into the areas that customers really value and that can play a full part in our growth.

“Morrisons Cafes are rightly famous for their great quality well-priced food, their place in the local community and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes. In most locations the Morrisons Cafe has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option.”

Full list of store closures

Moorland Road, Bath

Sidwell Street, Exeter

Strand Parade, Goring-By-Sea

Lowestoft Road, Gorleston

Queslett Road, Great Barr

Old Town, Peebles

Waterloo Estate, Poole

The Cornmarket, Romsey

Featherbed Lane, Selsdon

Hutton Road, Shenfield

Lainshaw Street, Stewarton

Higham Lane Estate, Tonbridge

Oakfield Road, Whickham

Westfield Road, Woking

Peach Street, Wokingham

Queensway, Worle