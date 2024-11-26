A woman who kept her baby in a drawer under her bed for nearly three years has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

The child, discovered just weeks before her third birthday, was found severely malnourished, with deformities and matted hair, Chester Crown Court heard.

The mother, whose identity is protected to safeguard her children, concealed the child from her partner and other children, hiding her in a divan bed drawer. The court heard she fed the baby milky Weetabix through a syringe and failed to seek medical care for her cleft palate.

Sentencing the woman, Judge Steven Everett said: "What you did totally defies belief. You starved that little girl of any love, proper affection, attention, or interaction with others." He added:"The consequences for (the child) were nothing short of catastrophic – physically, psychologically, and socially."

The child’s existence came to light when the woman’s partner, returning to the house to use the toilet, heard a noise and found her in a bedroom. Social services were contacted and found the child in the drawer.

A social worker described the discovery, saying: "I asked the mother whether that was where she kept her daughter. She replied matter of factly, ‘Yes, in the drawer.’"

She added: “I was shocked the mother did not show any emotion and appeared blasé about the situation. It became an overwhelming horror that I was probably the only other face (the child) had seen apart from her mother’s.”

The child was severely malnourished, dehydrated, and had a developmental age of 0 to 10 months. She did not respond to her name and had no exposure to daylight or fresh air.

The court heard the mother’s explanation that she was scared after an abusive relationship with the child’s father and wanted to hide the baby from him. She claimed mental health struggles and the pressures of Covid lockdown contributed to her actions.

Senior Crown Prosecutor Rachel Worthington said: "This child has never had a birthday or Christmas present, nor any interaction with her siblings. The motive behind the mother’s behaviour is unclear, but justice has been served. It is our hope the victim can recover and live a full life."

The woman pleaded guilty in October to four counts of child cruelty, including failure to seek medical care, malnourishment, abandonment, and neglect.