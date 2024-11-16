Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A boy was stabbed in the heart after he was persuaded to go into a dark alleyway by a teenage rival who was pretending to be their mutual love interest on Snapchat.

Kevin Biji, now aged 17, has been jailed after he was convicted of attempted murder for the attack, which he carried out earlier this year when he was only 16.

The victim, who has not been named, nearly died as a result of being stabbed twice in the chest with the machete, but he managed to cycle home and seek medical help from family member. He was also able to texting his girlfriend to tell her that he "might die", before being taken to hospital for life-saving surgery.

During a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, the judge told Biji that his intention has been to kill and the victim had only survived through “mere luck” and “surgical skill”.

It was heard in court how Biji and the victim went to the same sixth form college and had been seeing the same girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons and was referred to as Girl A, the Liverpool Echo reports.

On the evening of April 9 this year, the boy, also aged 16 at the time, was at home when he received a message on Snapchat from her account where she invited him around for sex.

David Birrell, prosecuting, said teen was "a little suspicious" and asked "whether she was with the defendant", but was told that she was not. They then agreed to meet down a side street off Hailsham Road in the suburb of Aigburth.

The victim cycled there and waited down the a deserted alleyway before, around 10.30pm, Biji "suddenly emerged" wearing a balaclava and brandishing a "machete about a foot long".

Kevin Biji stabbed his love rival in the heart after tricking him to go in to an alleyway by pretending to be their girlfriend. Stock image by Adobe Photos.

The now 17-year-old, of Kamala Way in Norris Green, "lunged" at his victim with the blade and told him "that's my ting", a reference to Girl A, as the boy desperately attempted to fend off the attack using his bike, the court was told.

Despite being stabbed twice in the chest, he was able to get back on his bicycle and pedal away as his assailant shouted at him to "come back". He returned home and shouted to his mum that he had been stabbed as she and his sister administered first aid to him.

After messaging his own "on off girlfriend", Girl B, to tell her that he "had been stabbed and might die", he was rushed to Aintree Hospital in an ambulance. Doctors found that the weapon had penetrated the membrane of his heart and caused a life-threatening build-up of fluid. His life was saved, however, by an emergency operation.

At the same time, Girl B messaged Biji and "asked him what had gone on". He replied saying "he came here to f*** her" and chillingly warned that "he would do it to him again", as well as texting Girl A and "telling her to hide her mobile phone".

The police visited his home in the early hours of the following morning, and although he attempted to escape via the back of the property he was detained by officers. His bedroom was searched and a knife and a balaclava were seized.

When interviewed by police, Biji gave a prepared statement claiming that he "simply went out to speak to" the other boy, who then apparently began hitting him with his bike. He maintained that he had then used the machete in self-defence but said "he didn't even know he had stabbed" the victim.

However, medical experts subsequently found that his injuries were "not consistent with accidental contact". Doctors further stated that the wounds had been caused by a "razor sharp knife" using "a lot of force, equivalent to a hard punch".

In a statement which was read to the court on his behalf, the victim said he has suffered a "great deal of pain for a considerable amount of time" and has had sleeping difficulties since the attack. He detailed how the incident affected his performance in his GCSEs, while he "no longer trusts people" and is "vigilant in public places".

As well as experiencing "nightmares and flashbacks", he was left with a "massive scar on his chest" as a result of the attack. He labelled this a "constant reminder of what Kevin did that night".

Biji was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury, having previously admitted the lesser offending of wounding with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place but denied any intention to kill. He has one previous conviction for inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to an incident in 2022, when he was aged only 14.

Defendants under the age of 18 ordinarily cannot be named by the media. A judge lifted these reporting restrictions, however, following a legal challenge by the Liverpool Echo due to the "great gravity" of his crime.

Lloyd Morgan, defending, told the court on Friday (November 15): "Kevin wants me to express his regret, remorse and shame at committing this offence. The issue at trial was his intention. He accepted causing the injuries. If the opportunity was presented to him of restorative justice he would welcome that opportunity which is, for someone of his age, a very mature step.

"A sentence of life detention is always a sentence of last resort. That should particularly be the case with a young offender. He suffered many childhood traumas that impacted on his development, emotionally and mentally.

"While his previous conviction is serious and it involved the carrying of a knife, it was committed when he was 14 years of age and two years before this offence. While he was in possession of a knife on that occasion, he did not use the knife to inflict the injuries that were sustained by the victim in that case.

"He had been exposed to domestic violence. He was displaced from his parents. He moved out and was brought up by his grandparents until he was seven or eight.

"He witnessed alcohol abuse by his father. He lacked a positive male role model during the course of a difficult upbringing of emotional abuse and neglect. These are not excuses for his behaviour, but they do provide an explanation as to why this young man may have behaved in the way he did."

Appearing via video link to HMP Wetherby yesterday afternoon wearing a grey Nike jumper, Biji put his head in his hands and thereafter sat shaking his head after he was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 10 years in a young offenders' institute. He was also handed a restraining order banning him from contacting his victim indefinitely.

Sentencing, Judge Stuart Driver KC said: "The defendant put on a balaclava and picked up the knife. He ambushed his victim. He stabbed him twice with the force of a hard punch. He wanted him to die.

"The victim continues to suffer physical harm, including a large permanent scar, and psychological harm. The facts of this offence are very grave. A pre-sentence report concludes that he poses a very high risk of serious harm to others. What I observed of Kevin during the trial showed nothing to undermine that suggestion.

"It was planned. The victim was deliberately lured into a trap. There was an intention to kill and death was only avoided, firstly, by mere luck and, secondly, by surgical skill.