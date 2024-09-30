Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two more teenagers have been charged in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Daejaun Campbell.

During the fatal zombie knife attack on Eglinton Road in Woolwich, Daejaun is said to have screamed out “I’m 15, don’t let me die” after suffering serious injuries. The incident took place at around 6.35pm on September 22, with Daejaun pronounced dead at the scene.

18-year-old Marko Balaz of Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have both been charged with the murder of Daejun Campbell. Balaz has already appeared at Bromley Magistrates Court and has been remanded into custody, while the 17-year-old boy is due at Bromley Youth Court later today (September 30).

Last week, 18-year-old Jacob Losiewicz was charged with his murder. He has also been remanded in custody following an appearance at Bromley Magistrates’ Court and is due to appear at the Old Bailey.