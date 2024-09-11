A 30-year-old mother has been ordered to pay compensation after going on holiday to Ibiza while her 12-year-old son, one of the youngest involved in this summer’s riots, was due in court.

The single mother, who appeared at Manchester Magistrates Court, admitted her trip to the Spanish island had cost £1,000. Judge Joanne Hirst ordered her to pay £1,200 in compensation and attend a six-month parenting course. The judge said: “You know it’s approximately the same cost as your holiday to Ibiza.”

The boy, who has ADHD, was involved in violent incidents, including stopping a bus during a protest and kicking it as it was attacked by a mob. Days later, he participated in looting a Sainsbury’s store and damaging a vape shop in Manchester. His actions were part of widespread riots that erupted following the killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on July 29.

During the hearing, the boy expressed remorse, saying, "I'm sorry," and explained he was now receiving help from social workers and had taken up boxing. The judge gave him a 12-month referral order, stating that if he were an adult, he could have faced up to five years in prison.

The mother had flown to Ibiza the day before her son’s court appearance, leaving him in the care of his uncle. Judge Hirst expressed her disbelief at the mother’s decision, saying she was “frankly astonished” and summoned her to explain her actions.

The mother defended her decision, saying she had spoken with her solicitor and the Youth Justice team, and had arranged for her brother to act as an appropriate adult during her son’s court appearance.

The court was shown video footage of the boy’s offences, which involved him forcing a bus to stop outside a hotel housing asylum seekers, kicking the vehicle, and later joining looters in Manchester city centre.

The mother was ordered to pay £300 each to the bus driver, a housing officer at the asylum hotel, an asylum seeker on the bus, and a staff member at the looted Sainsbury’s store.