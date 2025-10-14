The widow of a “mischievous, kind and exceptionally funny” husband has opened up after his tragic death.

The death of a husband and father, described as “mischievous, kind and exceptionally funny”, “shouldn't have happened in a million years”, his grieving widow has said. Chris Hall was killed by a falling branch walking on a “warm, summer’s day”.

The 48-year-old died after a decayed branch came crashing down at a park in Wilmslow, Cheshire. The sales manager had been taking the family dog, Benson, for an afternoon walk when the 130-year-old tree suddenly split in half and collapsed on August 28, 2020.

His wife, Fiona Hall, 56, has fought tirelessly for change ever since and has now spoken out for the first time about her fight for new laws to prevent the tragedy happening again. Leading a campaign for 'Chris' Law' Fiona is pushing for a proposed piece of legislation that would force councils across the UK to carry out regular tree maintenance to prevent another tragedy.

Fiona said: "Currently, there is no mandatory requirement for councils to have a tree strategy for their maintenance. We're trying to make it so that local authorities in the UK have a blueprint that everyone follows."

In November last year, Cheshire East Council was fined £500,000 over Chris' death after it failed to investigate when a branch fell from the same tree, prior to Chris’ death. An investigation by the HSE found a large limb had fallen from the tree in September 2019 - almost a year before the tragic incident that took Chris’ life.

HSE inspector Lorna Sherlock said at the time: "This was an utterly tragic event that has caused the death of a much-loved husband and father. Had this public area been better managed, this death might have been avoided. No lessons were learned from the limb falling off the tree less than a year before."

The council's grounds maintenance firm, Ansa, was also sentenced at Chester Magistrates' Court for breaches of the Health and Safety At Work Act, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said. Since then, Cheshire East Council said it has implemented a number of safety improvements.

Fiona, who was with Chris for 20 years before the tragic loss, described how she has spent half a decade campaigning for change. She said: "It has been a fight for justice since day one, because it was clear that this tree was decayed - it was nothing to do with the weather.

"I couldn't sit back, it's given me a focus. The last few years have been eye-opening. This just shouldn't have happened, not in a million years."

Family described Chris as "mischievous, kind and exceptionally funny - a life-force like no other". In a victim personal statement last year, Mr Hall's wife Fiona said her husband "loved life and life loved him". "Seeing his face, you will get a sense of who Chris was, what he meant to those around him and what we have lost," she said.

"His image serves not only as a tribute to the most amazing man but also a focal point and brutal reminder of why seeking justice matters so very deeply. Chris loved life and life loved him. His death was utterly senseless and wholly avoidable. He was simply walking our dog on a dry, warm, summer’s day. His loss is colossal, his absence is immense and he leaves a void that can never be filled."

His son Sam, 27, said in a moving tribute: "Losing Dad was losing my light and strength. I miss every little piece of him - his laughter, wisdom, and the adventures we shared."

Fiona said she remembers the day tragedy struck vividly, adding: "It was such a monumental shock. You think you're having dinner with your mates that night and then you never come home."

Nearly 35,000 people have signed Fiona's petition calling for a change in legislation in the space of just three weeks. She said: "The tree that killed Chris was 130 years old. They need looking after just like buildings do."

Tatton MP Esther McVey is supporting Fiona's campaign, which is due to be debated in Parliament on Wednesday (October 15).

Coun David Jefferay, chair of Cheshire East's environment and communities committee, said: "My thoughts and those of the council remain with the family and other loved ones of Mr Hall - I also understand the impact this has had on the wider local community.

"Since this tragic incident, we have implemented a number of improvements in line with our adopted tree management strategy. Our priority is to ensure the safety of everyone who visits and enjoys our green spaces."