A 32-year-old paedophile has been sentenced to jail after sexually abusing a child.

Muhammad Zayed Amir, previously of Beech Avenue, Northampton, was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to three child sex offences involving a young girl under the age of 10.

The abuse was reported to Northamptonshire Police in 2023 by the girl’s mother and Amir was charged with one count of sexual assault and three counts of sexual assault by touching.

After pleading guilty to the offences at Northampton Crown Court in November 2024, Amir returned to the same court on February 27 where he was sentenced to eight years in prison with an extended licence period of five years due to his perceived dangerousness.

Lead investigator - Detective Constable Nadine Phillips said: “The girl in this case has been so brave and I hope this result provides her and her family with some closure.

“She is a very articulate, courageous young woman with a bright future ahead of her and though nothing can take away what Amir did to her, I hope she feels some sense of justice as a result of his imprisonment. I’d also like to thank her family for their support. This was a complex case to investigate, and I am so glad we have achieved this result.”

Detective Inspector Stuart Nichols said: “No sentence will ever make up for sexual abuse but I hope this case shows how passionate our team are about protecting the children in this county.

“I want to reassure our local residents that we will continue working hard to put more people like Muhammad Amir between bars and safeguard as many children as we can.

“I’d also like to thank DC Phillips and DC James Harvey for their outstanding work on this case. They have shown diligence, determination and great care throughout the investigation, and thanks to them and this young girl, a sexual predator is now safely behind bars.”