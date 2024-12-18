A criminology student who asked his lecturer how to "get away with murder" has been found guilty of stabbing physical trainer Amie Gray to death on Bournemouth beach.

Nasen Saadi, 20, from Croydon, south London, was convicted on Wednesday at Winchester Crown Court of murdering Ms Gray, 34, and injuring her friend, Leanne Miles, in a brutal knife attack at Durley Chine Beach on May 24.

Prosecutors revealed the Greenwich University student had an unhealthy fascination with murder and knives, asking his criminology lecturer about self-defence, DNA analysis, and justification for killing. Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, said: “This defendant seems to have wanted to know what it would be like to take life.”

CCTV footage showed Saadi loitering around the victims before launching his attack on the darkened beach. Audio recordings of the incident, played to the jury, captured the prolonged screams of the victims.

Home Office pathologist Dr Basil Purdue told the court Ms Gray suffered 10 knife wounds, including one to the heart, while Ms Miles sustained 20 injuries.

Ms Miles described hearing Ms Gray scream, “Get off me,” before Saadi turned on her. In a statement read to the court, Ms Miles said, “I didn’t want to look at him. I couldn’t look at him. I said, ‘Please stop, I’ve got children.’ And then I think that’s when he started to go, he walked away.”

Ms Gray’s wife, Sian Gray, expressed her grief and gratitude for the support her family has received, saying: “Amie will never be forgotten. She touched the lives of so many. The immense support and love shown by everyone reflects just that. Amie’s life has been brutally taken but now she can rest in peace. Her strength lives on in all of us.”

The court heard Saadi booked a four-night stay in Bournemouth, conducting “recces” of the seafront before the attack. He had purchased multiple knives and stored them at his family home. Police searches revealed his online aliases included “Ninja Killer” and “NSkills.”

Saadi’s criminology lecturer, Dr Lisa-Maria Reiss, testified that he had asked about avoiding detection in a murder investigation. She recounted jokingly asking him, “You’re not planning a murder, are you?” but received no reply.

Saadi denied the charges, claiming mistaken identity and telling police he had no memory of the attacks, possibly due to “blacking out.” He admitted visiting Bournemouth and watching the horror film The Strangers – Chapter 1, describing it as “a killer that kills with no motive.”

Benjamin May, Senior Crown Prosecutor for CPS Wessex, called the attack "senseless" and praised the bravery of Ms Gray and Ms Miles. “Our deepest condolences remain with Amie Gray’s family. Though both victims were chosen at random, Nasen Saadi’s unfathomable desire to carry out a murder was backed up by extensive planning.”