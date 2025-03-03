A devastated family have paid tribute to a mum of five whose “loud laugh” and “big hugs” will be missed forever.

Natasha Callan, 48, was found dead last week.

In a tribute, Natasha’s family said: “The picture you see is that of a young woman, what the picture doesn’t show you is that she was the baby of our family, a little sister to her six siblings, an aunt to her many nieces and nephews and most importantly a mother of five.

Natasha Callan was found dead in Stonnall, Staffordshire, on Tuesday, February 25. A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder | Photo released by Staffordshire Police

“Looking at her picture, you will not hear her loud laugh or feel the warmth of her big hugs or feel the clasp of her hand over yours, but she was all these things and more, and we will forever miss her. Natasha, your memory will always live on in the hearts of your family in Dublin and California… this is not goodbye it’s until we meet again X.”

Natasha was found dead at a home in Main Street, Stonnall, Staffordshire at 7.50am on Tuesday.

A 53-year-old man, from the Lichfield area, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail as police enquiries continue.