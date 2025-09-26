Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform UK in Wales, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to eight bribery charges while an elected member of the European Parliament.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, Nathan Gill, 52, of Anglesey, North Wales, admitted eight counts of bribery on dates between December 6 2018 and July 18 2019. The charges stated that as an elected member of the European Parliament for the constituency of Wales in the UK, he “agreed to receive financial advantage, namely money”, which constituted “the improper performance” as the holder of an elected office.

It has been alleged he made statements in the European Parliament and in opinion pieces to news outlets, such as 112 Ukraine, which were “supportive of a particular narrative” which would “benefit Russia regarding events in Ukraine”. He was tasked by Ukrainian Oleg Voloshyn on at least eight occasions to make specific statements in return for money, the court was told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gill denied one charge of conspiracy to commit bribery during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday. That charge alleged Gill conspired with Voloshyn and “others” between January 1 2018 and February 1 2020, and that he accepted “quantities of money in cash” which was “improper performance by him of his function or activity as the holder” of a position in the European Parliament.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood KC said the guilty pleas were “satisfactory” because the bribery charges reflected the criminal activities. They emerged after Gill was stopped at Manchester Airport on September 13 2021 under the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Act 2019.

It was said then that his mobile phone was seized and evidence was found that police say suggested he was in a professional relationship with Mr Voloshyn and had agreed to "receive or accept monies in return for him performing activities as an MEP".

Nathan Gill, the former leader of Reform UK in Wales, has pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to eight bribery charges while an elected member of the European Parliament. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire) | Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mr Gill was first elected as a UKIP MEP in 2014 and joined the National Assembly of Wales, as it was then called, in 2016. He was an Assembly Member for just over a year, before he was replaced by Mandy Jones in December 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He served as UKIP's leader for Wales and was briefly an independent before joining Reform's predecessor organisation, the Brexit Party, in 2019. The north Wales politician led Reform's 2021 Welsh Parliament election campaign. Reports suggest he left the party months later when he failed to win a seat.

Previously a spokesperson for Reform UK Wales confirmed Gill was no longer a member, and said the party would not be commenting.