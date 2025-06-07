National Lottery Euromillions results: Still no winners - prize pot gets bigger - when is the next draw?
It means that Tuesday’s prize now stands at £208m - and the person who takes it will be the richest UK lottery winner ever.
Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “Tuesday sees the £208m EuroMillions jackpot still up for grabs. A win of this magnitude would create the biggest National Lottery winner this country has ever seen – making a single UK winner instantly richer than the likes of Dua Lipa and Harry Kane while also landing them at the number one spot on The National Lottery’s biggest wins list. Get your tickets early to ensure you’ll be in with a chance of a massive life-changing win.
“The EuroMillions jackpot is now capped, so any money that would have gone into increasing the jackpot now boosts prizes in the next winning prize tier, meaning that we could see multiple UK players banking huge prizes for matching just the five main numbers and one Lucky Star. In tonight’s (Friday 6 June) draw, one UK player became a millionaire after matching five main numbers and just one Lucky Star, winning an incredible £2.02m.
“Each week, players help generate around £30m for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50bn raised for good causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK.”
When is the next Euromillions draw?
The next Euromillions draw is on Tuesday at 8.45pm
What were last night’s winning Euromillions numbers?
In last night’s draw, in the Millionaire Maker Selection one UK millionaire was created with the code VLWS75031
The main EuroMillions numbers were 20, 21, 29, 30, 35
The EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 02, 12
