Nobody won the National Lottery draw last night - so Wednesday will see a bigger prize in a rollover.

The winning Lotto numbers from last night’s draw were 01, 05, 10, 30, 33, 50 and the bonus number was 56.

One person matched five balls and the bonus ball and so won £1m, but the big prize went unclaimed and so Wednesday will see a £5.3m jackpot. One hundred players had five out of six balls and won £1,750 each.

In the Lotto Hotpicks game, for which the numbers are the same as the main game, 20 people matched four of five balls and won £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers are: 03, 08, 19, 23, 29 and the Thunderball number is 01. Again, nobody won the top prize in this game, in which you match five balls and the Thunderball for £500,000, but three people had five numbers and won £5,000 each.

The National Lottery system has now been taken down for the rest of the weekend for a tech update. The app will not work, and nor will terminals in shops. It is due to be back online on Monday morning.