Lottery bosses have hailed an “incredible result” in a game which takes financial pressure off winners - forever.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last night’s National Lottery Set for Life game saw one winner who will receive £10,000 every month for the next 30 years.

The winning Set For Life numbers in Thursday’s draw are 14, 18, 03, 06, 07 and the Life Ball is 05.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, the operator of The National Lottery, said: “Incredible! We have another top prize winner on Set For Life! They can now celebrate winning £10k every month for 30 years. Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call to claim this latest Set For Life top prize.

“Playing any National Lottery game is more than just a chance to win; it's a way to contribute to something much bigger. Each week, players help generate around £30M for National Lottery-funded projects. With over £50BN raised for Good Causes since launch, this funds hundreds of projects in every postcode area across the UK. From supporting the arts and sport sectors, to empowering local community groups and preserving iconic British landmarks, players' participation makes a difference every single day.”

Three players matched the main five numbers and will be given £10,000 every month for a year.