The building was designed by a famed architect and has now had its importance recognised

Bedford Shire Hall (Historic England Archive/PA Wire)

A lesser-known UK building was designed by the same renowned UK architect who designed London's Natural History Museum and Manchester Town Hall. That building, which formerly housed a UK county council, has been future-proofed with an upgraded protection status.

A “magnificent civic building”, Shire Hall in Bedford was the brain-child of Alfred Waterhouse and was designed in 1878. The grand building sits beside the River Great Ouse and has now had its listing upgraded to Grade II*.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new status was awarded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport on the advice of Historic England.

A smaller Sessions House was built at the site in 1753, before the larger Bedford Shire Hall was designed in 1878 and completed in 1883.

New Gothic assize courts were built at the back of the old Sessions House, with a riverfront entrance.

Inside Bedford Shire Hall (Historic England Archive/PA Wire)

It was built in brick with red terracotta facings by John Wood & Son of Leeds and was completed in 1881.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Waterhouse replaced the existing Georgian Shire Hall with a three-storey building containing a spacious baronial hall and offices.

Shire Hall was occupied by the Assize Courts until 1972, after which it became used by the Crown Courts, and, from 1986, the Magistrates’ Courts.

The county council was also previously housed in the building.

Historic England listing adviser Eilise McGuane said: “Bedford Shire Hall is a magnificent civic building and we are delighted to recognise its high level of special architectural and historic interest by upgrading this listed building to Grade II*.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Through the work of the High Street Heritage Action Zone, local people will be able to learn about Shire Hall and its importance to Bedford.”

Bedford Mayor Tom Wootton added: “It is fantastic to see the former home of Bedfordshire County Council, Shire Hall, become Grade II* listed.