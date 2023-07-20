A rare Viking artefact unearthed by a metal detectorist has sold at auction - for £15,000

A rare Viking artefact found by a metal detectorist has sold at auction for a massive total of £15,000. While searching a field near Watton, Norfolk, in January earlier this year, Jason Jones, 44, found a bronze Viking die from the 11th Century.

It's a tool that was commonly used by Vikings to create decorative motifs on military helmets over a millennium ago.

The construction industry worker, who was with his wife Lisa, said he had forgotten to charge his main detector and was using his backup machine.

The tool was his second discovery in the field, having previously found two medieval silver coins there.

Jason, from Norwich, said: “I returned to the area where the coins were found and got a loud signal, and at a depth of just two inches found an unusual bronze object.

“Lisa came over and was speechless when she saw it.

Jason Jones and his family frequently use metal detectors to try and uncover items such as this Viking artefact (r)

“Neither of us had any idea what it could be, but that evening after posting a picture on Facebook we realised it was Viking in date and notified the local archaeologist to have it recorded.”

Nigel Mills, a specialist (coins and artefacts) at Noonans auctioneers, confirmed the date and intended use of the rare artefacts. The die was offered for sale at Noonans Mayfair in London on July 18 with a guide price of £16,000 to £24,000. In the end, it fetched £15,000 at auction.

Nigel added: “The die is used to replicate the design into a thin sheet of metal which is pressed into the die and then has the intricate design formed. This is called repousse and creates a lightweight decorative motif which can be applied to a military helmet.

“In this case it is likely to be the cheek guards or the nose guard. The helmet would be iron, and the decorative repousse plaque would be either copper or silver or gold, depending on the status of the recipient, and then applied to the helmet.

“You can see this decoration on important helmets like the Sutton Hoo helmet. It was identified as Viking on Facebook from the style which is typically Viking. The precise identification came later when the museum at Norwich examined it.”

Mr Jones said he bought a metal detector for his son Rio’s 15th birthday four years ago, and within a few weeks the whole family, including his two daughters Ela and Lia, were detecting every weekend.