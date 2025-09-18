NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland will shut down 46 of their mobile bank branches next year.

The mobile units currently provide cash deposits, withdrawals, and bill payments in areas where traditional branches no longer exist, visiting set locations up to five days a week.

Their removal will leave many customers facing longer journeys or relying on online banking - an obstacle for those less comfortable with digital services.

The closures affect routes across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

A NatWest spokesperson reaffirmed that the bank remains committed to keeping a sustainable branch network. They said: “We continue to invest in creating a sustainable branch network and we are proud to be the only UK bank that operates a cash-based mobile branch service to serve communities without easy access to banking services across all four nations.

“We regularly review our network to ensure we are delivering the best coverage for customers.

“While we will continue to service the same number of routes, we will be removing a small number of stops on those routes where there is duplication with a banking hub.”

Here is the full list of locations closing for each bank.

NatWest

Ashbourne

Axminster

Barton-on-Humber

Belper

Bodmin

Brixham

Bude

Cockermouth

Dartmouth

Dawlish

Downham Market

Hailsham

Haslemere

Helston

Holt

Market Rasen

Newquay

Porthcawl

Redruth

Risca

Saltash

Shirebrook

Sidmouth

Stone

Teignmouth

Treorchy

Ulverston

Wellington

Auchterarder

Banff

Brechin

Burntisland

Carnoustie

Cowdenbeath

Crieff

Cumnock

Dunbar

Forres

Girvan

Huntly

Jedburgh

Kilwinning

Kirkcudbright

Newton Stewart

Wick