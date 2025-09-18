NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland to close banks across the country - full list of locations shutting down
The mobile units currently provide cash deposits, withdrawals, and bill payments in areas where traditional branches no longer exist, visiting set locations up to five days a week.
Their removal will leave many customers facing longer journeys or relying on online banking - an obstacle for those less comfortable with digital services.
The closures affect routes across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
A NatWest spokesperson reaffirmed that the bank remains committed to keeping a sustainable branch network. They said: “We continue to invest in creating a sustainable branch network and we are proud to be the only UK bank that operates a cash-based mobile branch service to serve communities without easy access to banking services across all four nations.
“We regularly review our network to ensure we are delivering the best coverage for customers.
“While we will continue to service the same number of routes, we will be removing a small number of stops on those routes where there is duplication with a banking hub.”
Here is the full list of locations closing for each bank.
NatWest
Ashbourne
Axminster
Barton-on-Humber
Belper
Bodmin
Brixham
Bude
Cockermouth
Dartmouth
Dawlish
Downham Market
Hailsham
Haslemere
Helston
Holt
Market Rasen
Newquay
Porthcawl
Redruth
Risca
Saltash
Shirebrook
Sidmouth
Stone
Teignmouth
Treorchy
Ulverston
Wellington
Auchterarder
Banff
Brechin
Burntisland
Carnoustie
Cowdenbeath
Crieff
Cumnock
Dunbar
Forres
Girvan
Huntly
Jedburgh
Kilwinning
Kirkcudbright
Newton Stewart
Wick