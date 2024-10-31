A 63-year-old man has been arrested after the theft of 22 tonnes of cheese worth more than £300,000.

Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods, following the theft at Neal’s Yard Dairy in Southwark, south London, last week.

The cheese company reported the loss of 950 clothbound wheels of Hafod, Westcombe, and Pitchfork Cheddar, valued at over £300,000. Scammers, posing as legitimate French wholesalers, orchestrated the theft, and the fraud only came to light after the cheeses had been delivered to the fake buyers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the man was questioned at a south London police station and “has since been bailed pending further inquiries”.

Jamie Oliver also called for public help after the large-scale theft of artisanal cheddar.