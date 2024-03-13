Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This is the moment the army blew up a suspected Second World War bomb after a seaside town was put into lockdown.

The controlled explosion took place in New Brighton of the Wirral, Merseyside, in a park known as The Dips, just after 2pm on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail services were terminated and roads were closed after the device was found in a park at around 10.30am.

Paul Boyd, 60, whose flat overlooks the area, filmed the explosion from his home. Paul, an education consultant, said: “I saw that the police and fire services had blocked off all of the roads in the area and started filming. The explosion was much larger than I thought it would be – I thought it’d be more of a thud rather than such a large bang.

"It’s not something you see every day. I believe it’s a World War Two bomb. This area was bombed quite heavily as it’s by the Liverpool docks."