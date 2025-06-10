A 14-year-old who was stabbed to death in the street “always made everybody laugh”.

Five people have now been arrested in the murder probe into Ibrahima Seck’s death.

The family of Ibrahima have said the following about their son: “Ibrahima was a well-liked young boy. He was funny, caring, and hardworking. He was our best friend, and he looked after me.

“He was so smiley and always made everybody laugh. He was a good boy. The killers have killed two people - me and my son. Why would anyone do this to him? He does nothing wrong. My family want justice.”

Another teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of Ibrahima in New Moston, Manchester.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder. He joins a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 14-year-old girl and a 37-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Platten from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team said: “Firstly, the force and I would like to pass on our condolences to Ibrahima’s loved ones and we will continue to support them at this sad time. This incident that has seen a young boy sadly die has understandably rocked the local community in New Moston.

“We have made significant headway in the investigation which has seen us arrest another suspect on suspicion of murder, that takes the arrest total up to five and we are continuing with questioning those suspects today.

“This is a live investigation and we are still looking for information, doorbell or dashcam footage, or eye-witness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time quoting log 2250 of 08/06/2025. Information can be reported to us by calling 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also use the reporting tools on our website – always call 999 in an emergency.”

Police were called to Nevin Road in New Moston at about 5pm on Sunday to reports of a serious assault and found Ibrahima with stab wounds. He later died in hospital.