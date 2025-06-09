Three people have been arrested in a murder investigation after a teenage boy died near a pub.

Police have confirmed the investigation but have not said how the boy died. They, along with paramedics, were called out at 5pm yesterday.

The boy's family are being supported by officers.

The Fairway Inn in Nuthurst Road, New Moston, Manchester | Google

It happened in New Moston, north Manchester, and several police cordons were put up, including one by the Fairway Inn in Nuthurst Road, and another in nearby Nevin Road.

Supt Marcus Noden said "This is a distressing and heart-breaking incident where a boy has lost his life. We are still trying to establish the circumstances around the incident and have a number of scenes in place.

"Officers are looking for information or eye witness accounts from anyone who was in the Nevin Road area of New Moston at around 5pm today quoting log 2250 of 8/6/25.

"Information can be reported by calling 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also use the reporting tools on our website – always call 999 in an emergency. We will bring updates as we get them as the investigation continues."