Two men have been charged with murder and attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was killed following a hit-and-run collision in Sheffield.

Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, have been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. Both men will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday (June 9).

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was innocently walking along Staniforth Road, in Darnall, just after 4.50pm on Wednesday (June 4) when a car collided with him. It is understood that a grey Audi had driven towards three electric bikes, colliding with one rider.

As the car continued to travel following the collision with the electric bike, it further collided with Abdullah. The driver of the Audi failed to stop at the scene. Abdullah was taken to hospital where he died.

The rider of the electric bike, an 18-year-old man suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening. He remains in hospital. Two people, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on police bail.

According to his close relative, Abdullah and his family had recently arrived from war-torn Yemen “because they thought it was safe.” CCTV footage shows the teenager walking along the pavement, tossing what appears to be a water bottle in the air, just moments before the incident.

His relative, Saleh Als Irkal, who has lived in Sheffield for 14 years, described Abdullah's hopes and dreams after arriving only weeks earlier. “He came to Sheffield because they thought it was safe. He came here, and was excited about it, and was excited about staying here. He was excited about learning English,” said Saleh.

Saleh had been teaching Abdullah business skills at his shop on Staniforth Road in anticipation of his starting school in September. “I was teaching him about business and giving him work experience, trying to help him get a better life.

“He was a clever boy, and he picked things up quickly, and he was picking up English quickly, too,” he said. “He had said this was a peaceful country where he was happy to be.” A tribute from family described Abdullah as always smiling and kind: “He was an angel.”