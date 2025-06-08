A young boy who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run in Sheffield on Wednesday afternoon had recently arrived from war-torn Yemen.

Close family members say Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi and his family had come to Sheffield “because they thought it was safe.” CCTV footage shows the 16-year-old walking along the pavement on Staniforth Road, Darnall, tossing what appears to be a water bottle in the air, just moments before the incident.

Abdullah, or fondly known as Abdul, was struck by a car shortly after 4.50pm and later died from his injuries. The car fled the scene following the crash. Flowers and a police notice appealing for witnesses now line the section of pavement where the collision occurred.

His relative, Saleh Als Irkal, who has lived in Sheffield for 14 years, described Abdullah's hopes and dreams after arriving only weeks earlier. “He came to Sheffield because they thought it was safe. He came here, and was excited about it, and was excited about staying here. He was excited about learning English,” said Saleh.

Saleh had been teaching Abdullah business skills at his shop on Staniforth Road in anticipation of his starting school in September. “I was teaching him about business and giving him work experience, trying to help him get a better life.

A teenager who died following a serious incident in Sheffield on Wednesday (4 June) has been named as Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi. | SY Police / SWNS

“He was a clever boy, and he picked things up quickly, and he was picking up English quickly, too,” he said. “He had said this was a peaceful country where he was happy to be.”

A tribute from family described Abdullah as always smiling and kind: “He was an angel.”

Saleh also expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support the family has received: “I want to thank every single person who has contacted us, The support has helped us. The UK is a community, and there has been a lot of love for our family. It feels that everyone is with the family.”

Two people have since been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the tragic incident. Police continue to appeal for information and are asking witnesses to come forward. Footage can be submitted via the South Yorkshire Police portal (incident number 630 of 4 June 2025), or independent submissions can be made to Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 or submit details online.