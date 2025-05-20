An aspiring doctor, described by his family as “one in a million”, has been killed in a hit-and-run collision.

Ashton Kitchen-White, 19, was crossing Middleton Ring Road, near the Leeds Urban Bike Park, at around 10.09pm on Friday (May 16) when he was hit by a red Ford Focus that had just turned left from Bodmin Approach.

The car did not remain at the scene and left the teenager with severe injuries. Emergency services responded, but despite efforts to save him, Ashton was pronounced dead at the roadside.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The car made off from the scene, leaving the male with very significant injuries.” A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Both have since been released on bail as investigations continue.

They said: "Ashton Kitchen-White was indeed one in a million. Loved by all his family and friends alike and adored by his brother and two sisters. At 19 he was about to embark on his journey to become a doctor at Leeds University.

"He loved going to the gym and combat sports. We cannot express the sheer devastation we all feel. Although his life was cruelly taken from us he will always be remembered for the absolutely beautiful soul that he was. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and outpouring of love and ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Several people have also paid tribute to Ashton on social media, describing him as a "lovely lad" who has had "his hopes and dreams" taken away from him. One person said: "I went to primary school with this lad and we both sat with each other every day. We had some great laughs. Such a lovely lad, gonna be missed. RIP."

Police have also urged anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage of what happened, to contact them quoting log 2115 of 16 May.