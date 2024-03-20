Rail strikes: fresh wave of action announced at 15 companies while London Underground drivers announce walkout
Commuters will be facing train disruption once again after a fresh new wave of strikes were announced by union Aslef.
Train drivers at 15 different companies have voted in favour of industrial action. It comes as union bosses and company chiefs remain locked in a dispute over pay. Members are set to hold a series of 24-hour walkout, between April 5 and April 8. There will also be a six-day ban on overtime.
Companies taking part in the action include:
- Avanti West Coast (April 5)
- East Midlands Railway (April 5)
- West Midlands Trains (April 5)
- CrossCountry (April 5)
- Chiltern (April 6)
- GWR (April 6)
- LNER (April 6)
- Northern (April 6)
- TransPennine (April 6)
- c2c (April 8)
- Greater Anglia (April 8)
- GTR Great Northern Thameslink (April 8)
- Southeastern (April 8)
- Southern/Gatwick Express (April 8)
- South Western Railway main line and depot drivers (April 8)
- SWR Island Line (April 8)
It comes as London Underground drivers voted by 98% in favour of strikes amid a long-running terms and conditions dispute. The drivers will walk out for 24 hours on April 8 and May 4, with disruption expected on the service.
Finn Brennan, the union’s organiser on London undergrounds, said that there had been no assurances from bosses that new terms and conditions would not be imposed without agreement. He said: “Despite a previous commitment to withdraw plans for massive changes to drivers’ working conditions, London Underground management has established a full-time team of managers preparing to impose their plans.
“They want drivers to work longer shifts, spending up to 25% more time in the cab, and to remove all current working agreements in the name of flexibility and efficiency. Everyone knows what these management buzz words really mean. It’s about getting people to work harder and longer for less.”
