Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rail commuters are face delays in central London today after services received an emergency call from a train between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction.

Southwestern Rail services between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction had halted due to the incident. While lines have reopened, it has been estimated that trains through the route could be delayed, cancelled or services revised up until 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an update, National Rail said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Dalston Junction / London Waterloo and Clapham Junction meaning some lines are blocked. Train services running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Major disruption is expected until 4pm."

The service added: "South Western Railway have received an emergency call from a train between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction. This means that services towards Windsor and Reading are disrupted."

Tickets for the impacted services will be usable on alternative routes. This include acceptance on London Underground and London Buses. Train service accepting tickets include:



Great Western Railway between London Paddington - Windsor & Eton Central via Slough



Great Western Railway between London Paddington - Basingstoke via Reading



Southern between East Croydon, Battersea Park and London Victoria in both directions



Elizabeth line between London Paddington and Reading in both directions