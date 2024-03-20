London Waterloo: rush-hour trains face delays at Clapham Junction and Waterloo due to 'emergency call'
Rail commuters are face delays in central London today after services received an emergency call from a train between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction.
Southwestern Rail services between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction had halted due to the incident. While lines have reopened, it has been estimated that trains through the route could be delayed, cancelled or services revised up until 4pm.
In an update, National Rail said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Dalston Junction / London Waterloo and Clapham Junction meaning some lines are blocked. Train services running between these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised. Major disruption is expected until 4pm."
The service added: "South Western Railway have received an emergency call from a train between London Waterloo and Clapham Junction. This means that services towards Windsor and Reading are disrupted."
Tickets for the impacted services will be usable on alternative routes. This include acceptance on London Underground and London Buses. Train service accepting tickets include:
- Great Western Railway between London Paddington - Windsor & Eton Central via Slough
- Great Western Railway between London Paddington - Basingstoke via Reading
- Southern between East Croydon, Battersea Park and London Victoria in both directions
- Elizabeth line between London Paddington and Reading in both directions
Commuters affected by the delays may be entitled to compensation. Unused tickets on delays or cancelled services may be fully refunded, while compensation may be available in other instances. more information is available on National Rail's website.
