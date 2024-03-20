Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been killed in a collision after the which the M26 has been closed this morning during peak rush hour traffic. National Highways posted on X, formerly Twitter, just after midnight today (Wednesday 20 March) that the M26 eastbound was closed due to a “serious collision”.

Kent Police confirmed that at around 11.02pm last night (Tuesday 19 March) a collision involving a blue BMW 1 Series and a white VW Caddy took place between the junctions for the M25 and Wrotham Heath. The force added that emergency services attended and the driver of the VW, a man in his 30s, was confirmed deceased at the scene. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

National Highways said this morning that the motorway eastbound between M25, A21 and junction 2A is still closed, adding that “disruption is expected into this morning's peak travel period.” Kent Police, Kent Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service and a land unit from Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex all responded to the collision last night. National Highways Traffic Officers also attended to assist the emergency services with traffic management.

The M26 is closed eastbound between M25 and M20 after a "serious" crash - with motorists told to use diversion route. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

National Highways service providers have since arrived and taken over traffic management at the closure point, allowing Traffic Officers to be relieved from the incident. Scenes of Crime Officers arrived on scene at approximately 1am to conduct collision investigations.

Road users are asked to plan ahead and consider allowing extra journey time if travelling in the area this morning. Motorists are being advised to use the following diversion route:

At J5 of the M25 continue on the anti-clockwise for approximately 7 miles to J3.

Exit the M25 anti-clockwise at J3 and at the roundabout take the 4th exit onto the M20 eastbound, towards Dover.

Remain on the M20 eastbound for approximately 6 miles to J2.

Exit at J2 and use the A20 to reach M26 J2A (near Wrotham Heath) or continue eastbound to reach M20 J3 (where the M26 meets the M20).