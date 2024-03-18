Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are warned of lengthy delays on the M6 this morning (Monday 18 March) after a car broke down. Lane one is closed on the M6 northbound between junctions eight and nine due to the broken down car.

According to National Highways there is four miles of congestion on the M6 with 30 minute delays - and long delays on the M5 northbound. National Highways posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Lane 1 (of 4) is closed on the #M6 northbound between J8 (#M5) and J9 (#Wednesbury) due to a broken down car.

“Recovery is en route. There are 4 miles congestion on the #M6 causing 30 min delays above normal journey time. There are also long delays on the #M5 northbound.”

