M6 traffic: Major rush hour delays on motorway as one lane closed between J8 and J9 due to 'broken down car'
Motorists are warned of lengthy delays on the M6 this morning (Monday 18 March) after a car broke down. Lane one is closed on the M6 northbound between junctions eight and nine due to the broken down car.
According to National Highways there is four miles of congestion on the M6 with 30 minute delays - and long delays on the M5 northbound. National Highways posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Lane 1 (of 4) is closed on the #M6 northbound between J8 (#M5) and J9 (#Wednesbury) due to a broken down car.
“Recovery is en route. There are 4 miles congestion on the #M6 causing 30 min delays above normal journey time. There are also long delays on the #M5 northbound.”
Yesterday (Sunday 17 March), there were miles of tailbacks on the M5 after a crash closed two of the lanes. The collision happened shortly before 3pm yesterday afternoon and police were on scene to deal with the incident. The crash happened on the M5 Northbound before J9 with the A46 for the Tewkesbury turnoff.
