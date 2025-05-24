The NHS is set to introduce more mental health crisis centres across England in a bid to take pressure of overcrowded A&E departments.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The head of NHS England Sir Jim Mackey confirmed that the new services, which will be staffed by specialist doctors and nurses, will be open to patients who display symptoms of a mental health crisis. These symptoms include suicidal thoughts or psychosis.

The wider rollout of such centres comes after the successful implementation of so-called ‘mental health A&Es’ across 10 NHS trusts. Some of these are on the sites of existing A&E departments and are open to walk-in patients, as well as accepting referrals from GPs and police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Jim Mackey told The Times: “Crowded A&Es are not designed to treat people in mental health crisis. We need to do better, which is why we are pioneering a new model of care where patients get the right support in the right setting.

“As well as relieving pressure on our busy A&Es, mental health crisis assessment centres can speed up access to appropriate care, offering people the help they need much sooner so they can stay out of hospital.”

The newly-announced scheme is expected to be expanded nationally as part of a 10-year plan. This plan will be published this summer by the Labour government.

It comes after the Metropolitan Police announced that it would no longer be sending officers to mental-health callouts where a healthcare profession is deemed to be more appropriate support.

Claire Murdoch, the NHS national director for mental health, added: “I would certainly hope to see these mental health A&Es across the country over the next decade.”