A coroner's inquest into the death of Nicola Bulley has heard she died from drowning and was alive when she entered the water - with freezing temperatures meaning two breaths of water would have been a "lethal dose".

Ms Bulley, 45, disappeared after dropping her daughters, aged six and nine, at school, then taking her usual dog walk along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January. Her body was found downstream nearly a month later.

Criticism of the behaviour of the police, the media, and members of the public rife was throughout the case, with public conspiracy theories, media intrusion, and police giving out person information all the subject of intense scrutiny.

Nicola Bulley’s partner and sister are set to give evidence during the two-day inquest into her death, at the County Hall in Preston. Paul Ansell and Louise Cunningham are both listed as witnesses, and are due to give evidence on Tuesday.

Dr James Adeley, senior coroner for Lancashire, addressed her loved ones before the inquest got underway. He told members of her family, who were in court: “I’m sorry that you are attending this court under these circumstances.” Dr Adeley was asked to refer to Ms Bulley as Nikki during the hearing.

A man who was arrested over videos posted to TikTok on the day Nicola Bulley’s body was found has been further held on suspicion of stalking, police said. (Photo: Lancashire Police/PA)

The inquest heard from a police underwater search specialist, who said he believes Nicola Bulley fell into the River Wyre before floating downstream. A video of PC Matthew Thackray in St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire, where Ms Bulley is believed to have fallen in, was shown to the court.

“There is a large vertical slope from the bench and into the water," he said in the video. “The river was 4C [on the day] so almost freezing, and if she fell in the muscles would probably seize making it difficult to swim properly.”

Physiology expert Professor Michael Tipton told the coroner the cold temperature could have caused "a particularly powerful cold-shock response". He added: “For somebody of Nicola’s size, it would have taken one or two breaths in of water to be a lethal dose.

“In my opinion, given the nature of the likely entry into the water, I would suspect Nikki had a gasp response under the water, initiating the drowning process," he told her inquest. “On the balance of probability there was a fairly rapid incapacitation due to the cold shock.”

It was also heard it could have been an estimated “20 to 30 seconds” before she lost consciousness.

Cold water expert Dr Patrick Morgan also gave evidence as to what might have happened to Ms Bulley once she fell in, and told the coroner: “[After falling in] the heart rate goes excessively high, the blood pressure surges excessively high.

“The heart pumps no blood, and the brain switches off. The potential conscious time here quoted are optimistic… it is potentially shorter," he said. “On the occasion that the individual has taken that initial gasp on the surface of the water and then gone below, the duration would be 10 seconds that you could hold your breath, and very likely one or two seconds at best.”

Underwater search expert Dr Lorna Dennison Wilkins told the inquest Ms Bulley’s body may have sunk under the surface of the river after she fell in. “Nikki might have had some buoyancy in her clothing which would have dispelled... Once that happened, she would have lost that buoyancy and her body would have sunk under the surface, was my assessment.”

Home Office pathologist Dr Alison Armour, who also gave evidence at the inquest, was asked by the Coroner whether Ms Bulley had alcohol in her bloodstream at the time of death. Dr Armour replied: “That’s my opinion.”

After Bulley's January disappearance, her phone - still connected to a work Teams call - was found on a bench overlooking the water. The mortgage adviser - who lived in Inskip - was immediately deemed a “high risk” missing person, sparking a huge police search operation, with hundreds of local search volunteers and intense media and public interest.

Private underwater search specialists were also called in by her family amid, as conspiracy theories flew on social media - which lead to waves of sightseers and content creators visiting the scene.

Both police and media faced criticism after her body was found in the river around a mile farther downstream from the bench, on 19 February.

Police had urged people not to speculate about the disappearance and maintained from early on there were no suspicious circumstances and that Ms Bulley may have gone into the water due to an “issue” with her springer spaniel dog, Willow.

Ms Bulley’s family and friends said they did not believe the police “theory” and urged people to continue searching. Paul Ansell, her partner of 12 years, gave TV interviews at the time appealing for help – saying their daughters wanted their mummy home.

As the days passed and speculation continued online, Lancashire Police revealed Ms Bulley had struggled with alcohol and perimenopause. This prompted widespread criticism for disclosing her personal information, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak both questioning the police approach.

An independent review of Lancashire Police’s handling of the case is currently under way by the College of Policing, ordered by Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden. Part of the review will include inquiries made by the Information Commissioner’s Office over the force’s disclosure of her personal information.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct also looked at a welfare check on Nicola Bulley carried out by police 17 days before she went missing.

