The family of a woman whose death has sparked a murder investigation have paid tribute to “a dear friend to many” who will be “forever remembered with peace, love and gratitude”.

The relatives of Niwunhellage Dona Nirodha Kalapni Niwunhella - who was known as Nirodha - have paid tribute to the 32-year-old.

"We remember Nirodha as a cherished daughter, family member and dear friend to many,” they said. “Nirodha will be forever remembered with peace, love and gratitude.

"She touched many lives with her kindness and warmth and her memory will continue to inspire us. Though her life ended too soon, the love she shared will always remain with us. Rest in peace angel."

The family of 32-year-old Niwunhellage Dona Nirodha Kalapni Niwunhella, who went by Nirodha, have paid tribute to her. | South Wales Police

Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Matthew Davies said: "My heartfelt condolences are with Nirodha's family, friends, and loved ones as they come to terms with this tragic loss. We have specially trained officers supporting her loved ones at this time and ask that their privacy is respected.

"I continue to urge anyone with information who is yet to speak to officers to come forward and support our investigation."

Police were called to South Morgan Place in Riverside, Cardiff, at 7.37am on August 21 to reports of a seriously injured woman. Paramedics also attended, however despite their best efforts, the woman - now formally identified as Nirodha - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 37-year-old man, who knew Nirodha, was arrested in connection shortly after on Seawall Road, in Splott. He remains in police custody.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage nearby to come forward. Particularly, they'd like to hear from anyone with information about a grey Ford Fiesta in or near South Morgan Place, or Seawall Road, including Wellington Street, Clare Road, Penarth Road and East Tyndall Street, between 7.30am and 8.30am.

Anyone with information can get in touch using this link .