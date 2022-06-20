North Yorkshire Police has called on the public to avoid the area, which is close to the Yorkshire Dales

Two people are confirmed to have been killed in a helicopter crash near Burton in Lonsdale, North Yorkshire.

Local police first reported the incident at lunchtime on Monday (20 June) and have urged the general public to avoid the area.

Emergency crews are currently working at the scene.

So what do we know about the incident so far?

Where did the helicopter crash happen?

The helicopter is understood to have crashed in a field close to Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale just before midday.

The rural village is situated around 15 miles from Lancaster.

Roads around the helicopter crash site have been closed (image: PA)

Bentham Road runs between the Yorkshire Dales national park and the Forest of Bowland area of outstanding natural beauty.

Pictures of the crash site appear to show emergency services close to the Rivers Edge Holiday Home and Lodge Park.

How did the North Yorkshire helicopter crash happen?

At present, there are no details on how the helicopter crash occurred.

However, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB), a team of investigators is currently heading to the scene.

“The AAIB has been notified of an accident involving a light helicopter,” it said in a statement.

“An investigation has been launched and a team of inspectors are travelling to the accident site to begin making inquiries.”

As well as the police, Yorkshire ambulance and air ambulance crews also attended the crash site.

What has been said?

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed two people have died as a result of the helicopter crash, but has not yet named them.

The force said the families of the deceased pair are currently being looked after by specially trained officers.

It also urged the public to avoid the area.

There’s been a full road closure as a result of the helicopter crash at the A65 and at the junction of Bentham Moor Road.

On Monday emergency services workers wearing high-vis jackets could be seen working within a giant cordon in the area of rural land near to the border of Lancashire and Cumbria.

A local farmer, who did not want to be named, said: “I didn’t hear any bang because I was out on my tractor, but a large plume of thick black smoke caught my attention.”