Household water bills in England and Wales are to rise by an average £19 a year - here is how much each water company will charge in five years time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hike to water bills is a third less than the increase requested by water companies. For example, Thames Water’s proposed increase of £191 by 2030 has been reduced to £99, while Severn Trent’s proposed rise of £144 has been cut to £93.

There are significant variations in price changes between firms. Under the plans, Southern Water customers will face a £183 increase over five years, while Dwr Cymru customers’ bills will go up by £137 and Yorkshire Water customers will pay £107 more. At the other end of the scale, Affinity customers will see just an £11 rise, while SES customers’ bills will fall by £34 on the previous five years.

Ofwat chief executive David Black said: “Customers want to see radical change in the way water companies care for the environment. Our draft decisions on company plans approve a tripling of investment to make sustained improvement to customer service and the environment at a fair price for customers.

“These proposals aim to deliver a 44% reduction in spills from storm overflows compared to levels in 2021. We expect all companies to embrace innovation and go further and faster to reduce spills wherever possible.”

He added: “Today’s announcement also increases the resilience of our water supplies to the impact of climate change and will reduce how much water is taken from rivers by enabling a range of long-term water supply projects, which includes plans for nine reservoirs. Let me be very clear to water companies – we will be closely scrutinising the delivery of their plans and will hold them to account to deliver real improvements to the environment and for customers and on their investment programmes.”

The proposed bill increases come amid public fury around firms’ rampant polluting of waterways with sewage spills as they continue to hand dividends to shareholders, and bonuses to executives – something which Labour has pledged to clamp down on. Sewage spills into England’s rivers and seas more than doubled in 2023. According to the Environment Agency, there were 3.6 million hours of spills last year – equal to about 400 years – compared with 1.75 million hours in 2022.

Listed below is the draft proposals for the average bills customers will be charged by water and wastewater companies in England and Wales by 2029/30. The average bill for 2024/25 is also listed, along with the increase or decrease between the two figures.

Anglian Water: 2024/25 £491, 2029/30 £557, up £66

Dwr Cymru: 2024/25 £466, 2029/30 £603, up £137

Hafren Dyfrdwy: 2024/25 £396, 2029/30 £524, up £128

Northumbrian Water: 2024/25 £415, 2029/30 £460, up £45

Severn Trent Water: 2024/25 £403, 2029/30 £496, up £93

Southern Water: 2024/25 £420, 2029/30 £603, up £183

South West Water: 2024/25 £497, 2029/30 £561, up £64

Thames Water: 2024/25 £436, 2029/30 £535, up £99

United Utilities: 2024/25 £442, 2029/30 £536, up £94

Wessex Water: 2024/25 £508, 2029/30 £497, down £12

Yorkshire Water: 2024/25 £430, 2029/30 £537, up £107

Water-only companies:

Affinity Water: 2024/25 £192, 2029/30 £203, up £11

Portsmouth Water: 2024/25 £114, 2029/30 £135, up £21

South East Water: 2024/25 £230, 2029/30 £248, up £18

South Staffs Water: 2024/25 £161, 2029/30 £183, up £22

SES Water: 2024/25 £221, 2029/30 £187, down £34