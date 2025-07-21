Ofwat: Water industry regulator to be abolished in 'biggest overhaul' to 'prevent abuses from the past' - what will replace it?
He said: “Today I can announce that the Labour Government will abolish Ofwat.” In the biggest overhaul of water regulation in a generation, we will bring water functions from four different regulators into one”.
He said the new single regulator would be “powerful” and “responsible for the entire water sector”, with a clear mandate to “stand firmly on the side of customers, investors and the environment”. He added: “It will prevent the abuses of the past”.
“For customers, it will oversee investment and maintenance so hardworking British families are never again hit by the shocking bill hikes we saw last year.” It comes after a landmark review of the sector advised that the system for regulating water companies should be overhauled and Ofwat replaced.
The report, published on Monday morning, recommended far-reaching changes to the way the water system is regulated as it called the current landscape “fragmented and overlapping”. For England, proposals include abolishing Ofwat, which oversees how much water companies in England and Wales can charge for services, and the Drinking Water Inspectorate, which ensures that public water supplies are safe.
The report also advises removing the regulatory roles of the Environment Agency and Natural England, which monitor the sector’s impact on nature, such as companies illegally dumping sewage into waterways. In Wales, Ofwat’s economic responsibilities would be integrated into Natural Resources Wales, the review said.
