Old Bailey: smoke seen pluming near London court as 'explosions' heard nearby
The Old Bailey in London has been evacuated following reports of explosions heard near the iconic court.
Emergency services, including firefighters, are in attendance, according to eyewitnesses at the scene. Smoke was also seen pluming from the building. London Fire Brigade said in a a statement: "Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke coming from a building on Warwick Lane."
There have also been reports of power cuts occurring in both the Old Bailey itself and in nearby buildings. There are unconfirmed reports that an electrical fault could be to blame, with the incident not currently being treated as terror-related.
BBC journalist Nick Johnson posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the situation, saying: "Black acrid smoke coming from rear of Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey - lights flickered inside before it was evacuated - firefighter says fire in section of building where electrical substation sits." The trial of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, who are accused of killing their child, is currently ongoing at the court.
