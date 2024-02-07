Smoke has been seen pouring from the Old Bailey in London following reports of audible 'explosions'. (Credit: Getty Images)

The Old Bailey in London has been evacuated following reports of explosions heard near the iconic court.

Emergency services, including firefighters, are in attendance, according to eyewitnesses at the scene. Smoke was also seen pluming from the building. London Fire Brigade said in a a statement: "Firefighters are currently responding to reports of smoke coming from a building on Warwick Lane."

There have also been reports of power cuts occurring in both the Old Bailey itself and in nearby buildings. There are unconfirmed reports that an electrical fault could be to blame, with the incident not currently being treated as terror-related.