Police have launched an investigation after gunshots were fired at a house in Manchester on Tuesday morning. Greater Manchester Police said they were called to an address on Prince Edward Avenue in Oldham at around 1am, where it was confirmed that a firearm discharge had taken place.

Nobody was injured in the incident, in what the police believed to be a ‘targeted attack’ with no wider risk to the community. However, police presence remains at the scene to ensure safeguarding is in place, the force added.

Detective Inspector Clare Harrison said: “We are working at pace to find out the exact circumstances of last night’s events and understanding the timeline. We are utilising all the necessary resources available as we investigate the incident, and are working hard to ensure those responsible are brought into custody.

“Any report of a firearms discharge is always shocking and I know that people within the local area will be concerned and worried following this news. However, I want to tell the public that we do believe that this is a targeted attack with no wider threat to the public.

Gunshots have been fired at a house on Prince Edward Avenue in Oldham on Tuesday morning

“Extra officers will be in the areas for reassurance and I would recommend chatting to them if you have any concerns - they are there for you and will be able to assist with any queries.

"We've continued to tackle gun crime to keep streets safer across Greater Manchester, with 78 firearms recovered in the last year alone. The number of shootings has continued to reduce and our specialist teams continue to remove these weapons from the hands of criminals. However, when incidents do occur, we act quickly and thoroughly to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

“If you have information that you believe is important, please do get in touch with us via 101, quoting log number 122 of 07/05/24. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”