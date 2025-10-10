A grieving mum has paid an emotional tribute to her daughter who died after falling ill at school.

Little Olivia-Grace Huxter died after a “medical episode” at school. She was taken to hospital but sadly could not be saved.

Police have said that they would not be revealing her cause of death until a post-mortem examination has been completed, but said it was not suspicious and that their investigation was for the coroner. The school was closed on Thursday while staff and pupils adjusted to the news.

Olivia-Grace’s mum Melanie Huxter has written a tribute to her daughter on Facebook, saying: “My beautiful beautiful baby girl, I can't eat, I can't sleep without you. I'm so grateful I was able to hold you and sing you to sleep one last time with your favourite bedtime song.

“You were wanted, admired and absolutely adored by everyone lucky enough to have known you. I don't know what life will look like now. I love you to the moon and back ...Twice.”

Olivia Grace’s aunt Adrianne Huxter added: “Words can't express how broken I feel right now. I keep wanting it all to be a nightmare and for someone to wake me up from it. I am going to miss your smile, your cuddles, your kisses and most of all us dancing in the kitchen, fly high beautiful angel and rest in peace... life will never be the same without you, will love you forever and always my beautiful niece Olivia-Grace rest in eternal peace.”

A fundraising effort has been launched to help pay for Olivia-Grace’s funeral, and so far more than £2,100 of the £4,00 target has been reached. On a GoFundMe page, the creator Molli Allen says: “I wanted to set this up for anyone who wants to contribute and help towards her send off. I have never found it so hard to find the right words but with tears in our eyes, we needed to find the strength to do one last thing for her.

“Olivia-Grace was the centre of our universe. She over came open heart surgery at six months old and pneumonia at five years old, consistently putting us in awe of her bravery and strength. She brought light into the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She would dance the hardest and sing the loudest. She was kind, funny, sassy, clever and wow was she beautiful. I’m trying to find the words to sum up just how incredible she was but I’m struggling to find them. If you knew her, you’d know. We want to raise funds to be able to give her the send off she deserves. Any contribution or help would be so appreciated.”

Olivia-Grace was a pupil at Penrhys Primary School in the Rhondda Valley in South Wales. The headteacher thanked the community for the “warm messages and support” this week.