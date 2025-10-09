A Welsh primary school is closed after the tragic death of an eight-year-old girl.

Penrhys Primary School is closed after the death of one of their pupils on Wednesday afternoon. South Wales Police was called to the primary school in the Rhondda on Wednesday to reports of a pupil suffering a medical episode.

The girl was taken to hospital where she later died. A spokesman for the force said there were no suspicious circumstances and investigation on behalf of the coroner is now under way.

Penrhys Primary School is shut to all pupils on Thursday, October 9, after the "traumatic event". In a post on the school's Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon the head teacher thanked parents for their messages of support and confirmed the school would be closed after the tragedy.

It said: "Due to the traumatic event that happened at our lovely school this afternoon we will be closed for all children tomorrow. School will be open for children and staff again on Friday."

Local councillor for Tylorstown and Ynyshir Julie Edwards said the matter was being investigated by South Wales Police and urged residents to not speculate to stop misinformation spreading. A spokesman for South Wales Police said: "South Wales Police is investigating the sudden death of an eight-year-old girl in Ferndale.

"Emergency services were called to Penrhys Primary School in Ferndale just after 2pm on Wednesday, October 8, to reports of a medical episode. The girl was taken to hospital where she later died. There are no suspicious circumstances and an investigation on behalf of the coroner is now under way."

Councillor Julie Edwards posted the following statement on social media: "I've been made aware of a tragic incident which occurred in Penrhys on Wednesday. South Wales Police are fully investigating the matter and more details will be released shortly.

"It’s still very early on in their investigation and they’ve asked residents not to speculate to avoid misinformation spreading. Once I have more information that I’m able to share I will update the post."