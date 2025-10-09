Actress Susan Kendall Newman, the daughter of Paul Newman, has died at 72.

Actress Susan Kendall Newman, the daughter of the late Hollywood star Paul Newman, has died at 72. An online obituary for the actress reads: “Ms. Newman began her career in the arts, appearing in productions on and off Broadway as well as in several feature films, including a starring role in the Spielberg/ Zemeckis film I Wanna Hold Your Hand. She later distinguished herself as a television producer, excelling in the adaptation of classical stage plays for the then-emerging cable television industry.

The online obituary also read: “Susan Kendall Newman, a lifelong philanthropist and social activist devoted to civil rights, conservation education, and anti-war and nuclear disarmament efforts, passed away on August 2, 2025 from complications from chronic health conditions. She was 72.”

Susan Kendall Newman was an Emmy-nominated producer, who played Janis Goldman in the 1978 Beatles movie, entittled ‘I Wanna Hold Your Hand. ‘

Hollywood actor Paul Newman, the late father of Susan Kendall Newman, died of cancer in 2008. Julia Roberts simply said: "He was my hero,” whilst George Clooney said through a spokesman that "He set the bar too high for the rest of us -- not just actors, but all of us.”

American actor, film director, producer, and race car driver Paul Newman (1925 - 2008), and, walking behind him, his daughter Melissa Newman, UK, 11th February 1977. (Photo by Douglas Doig/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

George Clooney also said: "He will be greatly missed." Paul Newman, who will be best remembered for movies such as Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid, died in his Connecticut home. Hollywood actor Robert Redford, who has recently died, paid tribute to him at the time and said: "There is a point where feelings go beyond words... I have lost a real friend."

When Paul Newman passed away, his five daughters released a statement which read: "Paul Newman played many unforgettable roles," and it also read: "But the ones for which he was proudest never had top billing on the marquee: Devoted husband, loving father, adoring grandfather, dedicated philanthropist."

Paul Newman had two daughters, Susan and Stephanie, from his first marriage to Jackie Witte, and three daughters, Nell, Melissa, and Clea, with wife Joanne Woodwood. His son Scott (his mother was Jackie Witte) died of a drug overdose at 28 in 1988.