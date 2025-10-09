Actor Ron Dean’s partner Maggie Neff shared the news about his death.

Risky Business and The Breakfast Club star Ron Dean has died at 87. His partner Maggie Neff shared the news about his death and wrote: "He passed at exactly 4pm, after his beloved sisters had said their goodbyes. He hung on like a warrior to say goodbye to his little sisters.

“Then we were alone, and in my arms, I held his hand, and he trusted me when I told him that it was alright to let go. What an honour!”

In the 1980s movie The Breakfast Club, Ron Dean played the role of Mr Clark, the dad of Andy Clark (played by Emilio Estevez). He also starred in the 1980s film Risky Business alongside Tom Cruise. Ron played the part of a detective.

Actor Ron Dean’s partner Maggie Neff told People magazine that “Ron and I were/are kindred spirits,” and also said: “Our connection was instantaneous and remained so for nearly four decades. The love between us was unconditional and permanent.”

Maggie Neff also said: “We locked horns many times over the years, but there was never any question that we would be there for each other in our hour of need. And we always were."

Movie publicist Danielle Garnier took to Facebook and wrote: “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of Chicago and Hollywood actor Ron Dean. I am sharing this news at the request of/and on behalf of his good friend, Director Andrew Davis.

“Ron appeared in many of his films including “Code of Silence,” “Above the Law, “The Package,” “The Fugitive,” “Steal Big Steal Little,” “Chain Reaction," and “The Guardian.” He was also in “The Dark Knight” and played Emilio Estevez’ father in “The Breakfast Club” among other films and television shows. Media peeps can contact me for more info.”

Tommy Denos took to Instagram and wrote: “Very sad to hear about the passing of this incredible actor, #rondean Absolutely loved him in everything that he was in, and he stole every scene. Such a wonderful talent for so many years. #rip#actor#hollywood.”

The Facebook page for Olson Acting wrote: “We recently lost Ron Dean, a great character actor who embodied Chicago tough guy and was most known for his roles in ‘The Fugitive,’ and ‘The Dark Knight.’

“I had the pleasure of working with him during the filming of ‘Rudy,’ pictured here with myself, the late John Beasley and Chelcie Ross. Ron was like a surly uncle type who made you earn his laugh but would give you a pat on the back when you least expected it.

“I’ll never forget watching him on set and then seeing how his work translated to the screen. Pure, natural, genuine and hilarious. I was lucky to know him.”

It is not yet known what was the cause of Ron Dean’s death. Director Andrew Davis in a statement to Deadline, said: Ron Dean was my dear friend and a tremendous actor. He was the essence of what Chicago talent represented,”

Andrew Davis also said: “Having a very troubled youth Ron turned his life around to have a wonderful career as a loving, decent human being and respected talent.”