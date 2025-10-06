Described as “the Italian Julio Iglesias,” singer Christian has died at 82.

Beloved 1980s singer Gaetano Cristiano Vincenzo Rossi, described as “the Italian Julio Iglesias,” and known internationally as Christian, has died at the age of 82. He passed away at the Policlinico hospital in Milan from a cerebral haemorrhage.

According to Sky TG24, “The voice of hits such as Cara and Daniela (which climbed the charts all over the world), Christian participated in the Sanremo Festival in 1982, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1987 and 1990.

“His songs, written by Bruno Lauzi, Mogol and Malgioglio, were performed everywhere, with tours in Australia and Yugoslavia, South Africa, Greece and America (he even performed at Madison Square Garden in New York).”

Radio DOC paid tribute to Christian on Instagram and wrote: “Christian, the stage name of Gaetano Cristiano Vincenzo Rossi, born in Palermo in 1947. Singer with a warm and unmistakable voice, became popular in the 1980s with numerous romantic hits. Italian music loses a beloved and recognized performer.”

In response to the tribute, one fan wrote: “❤️😢.” The Facebook page for Song Lyrics wrote: “ Farewell to Christian, the voice of Italian romanticism.Singer Christian, stage name of Gaetano Cristiano Vincenzo Rossi, has passed away at the age of 82.

“Hospitalized at Milan's Policlinico hospital for a cerebral hemorrhage, the artist who inspired dreams in the 1980s with hits like"Daniela " and"Cara," even reaching the top spot at Sanremo, has passed away.

“Often called "Italy's answer to Julio Iglesias," Christian brought elegance and heartfelt sentiment to Italian homes.”

In response to this Facebook tribute, one fan wrote: “I dreamed and fell in love with his songs, simple music yes but that reached the heart, he was a man from other times, a romantic... goodbye Cristian I will continue to listen... dear... Daniela... etc... rip.”

Gaetano Cristiano Vincenzo Rossi was previously married to singer Dora Moroni, the couple married in 1987 and divorced ten years later. They had a son named Alfredo.