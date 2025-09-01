Ray Mayhew had been a drummer for the 1980s punk pop group Sigue Sigue Sputnik.

The death of Ray Mayhew, drummer for the 1980s punk pop group Sigue Sigue Sputnik, was shared by his bandmate, vocalist Martin Degville. In a tribute on Facebook, Martin wrote: “It is with great sadness that I have been informed today that my best friend and drummer of Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Ray Mayhew, has passed away.

“May God Bless you- you will forever be in my thoughts, and also in the hearts of the fans who love you. You were a force, a light that shone so brightly. Rest in peace, mat. Love you always.”

Neal Whitmore also paid tribute to Ray on Facebook and wrote: “Sad to hear the news that former Sigue Sigue Sputnik drummer Ray Mayhew died earlier today. We shared some magic moments together through the ‘80s. Rest in peace old friend! 💔”

New wave band 'Sigue Sigue Sputnik' in the back of a car, attending a party held by musician Prince at The Roof Gardens, London, August 14th 1986. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Musician Bob Malkowski shared his memories of Ray Mayhew on Instagram and wrote: “I’ve just learned of the passing of former band mate, Ray Mayhew, who was most famous as a member of legendary 1980s cyber-punk band Sigue Sigue Sputnik.

“From 2008-2011 I collaborated with Ray in his solo project, Mayhem Deranged along with Diodes guitarist John Catto @mondocatto and Maxdmyz bass player, Robert Godfrey.

“The project was as chaotic, unpredictable and noisy as Ray himself was! However, today I mourn the loss of a real Rock ‘n’ Roller; someone who lived the Rock ‘n’ Roll lifestyle to its fullest. And you know what? There aren’t many left anymore.

“Cheers Ray, go raise hell wherever you are.”

The band Sigue Sigue Sputnik was formed in 1982 by Tony James; they had three UK top-40 hit singles, including 21st Century Boy and Love Missile F-1-1. The band came back together after their initial split in 1989 and Ray Myhew remained in every line up, he also started his own group, Mayhem Deranged.