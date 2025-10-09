Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian has tragically died after he was reportedly shot whilst out for a walk.

Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian has died after he was reportedly shot whilst he was out for a walk in Sydney, Australia. According to ABC News, “Suman Mokhtarian, 33, was found with gunshot wounds at 6pm on Wednesday in Riverstone and died at the scene.”

ABC News also reported that “Mr Mokhtarian died in a hail of bullets on Annaluke Street, Riverstone about 6pm on Wednesday just 18 months after police sources said he survived an attempt on his life.”

The Instagram page for Combat Forever paid tribute to Suman Mokhtarian and wrote: “Rest in peace to former UFC fighter and TUF cast Suman Mokhtarian

“Mokhtarian was shot dead at 6pm when a red Audi pulled up and a gunman opened fire. He’d survived multiple prior attempts on his life - including one that forced an MMA event cancellation in April. Mokhtarian appeared on The Ultimate Fighter season 27 and went 0–2 in the UFC.”

In response to the tribute, one fan wrote: “Rest in peace,” whilst another said: “God damn..”

Former UFC fighter Suman Mokhtarian has tragically died after he was reportedly shot whilst out for a walk.. Photo: Suman Mokhtarian-MMA Fighter/Facebook | Suman Mokhtarian-MMA Fighter/Facebook

Matty Iann also took to Instagram and wrote: “My brother, I’ve struggled to put my feelings into words because the tears won’t stop rolling down my face. There’s so much to say, but you know how strong our bond was, so I’ll keep it short.

“You’ve been by my side since I was a kid followed me into battle countless times. We spent countless hours in the training room together, sharing blood, sweat, and tears.

“I wouldn’t be half the man or fighter I am today without you. You were more than a coach or a mentor you were my brother. I always felt the care and love you had for me. What a beautiful heart you had.

“We made a promise to each other to reach the pinnacle of the UFC together, and I vow to fulfill that promise with you in my heart always, brother. You followed me wherever I went and gave me more than anyone will ever be able to give.

“You carried me this far, i promise to carry us rest of the way.

“Love ya always. ❤️

“With you to the end my brother. ❤️

“RIP Suman Mokhtarian 🕊️.”

In response to this tribute, one fan wrote: “Sorry for your loss brother ❤️,” whilst another said: so “sorry for your loss mate 🖤.”