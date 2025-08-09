Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari has died at the age of 28 after succumbing to injuries he picked up in a title fight less than a week ago.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had to be rushed to hospital following the contest to undergo an emergency brain surgery on a subdural hematoma. Kotari required a craniotomy and two days after undergoing the procedure, the Japan Boxing Commission confirmed he remained under observation.

By virtue of undergoing the operation it meant he had to retire as per laws laid out by the country's boxing governing body. Nearly a week on from the title fight against Tamato Hata, the commission has now confirmed that Kotari has died as a result of his injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement on social media read: "Rest in peace, Shigetoshi Kotari. The boxing world mourns the tragic passing of Japanese fighter Shigetoshi Kotari, who succumbed to injuries sustained during his August 2nd title fight. A warrior in the ring. A fighter in spirit. Gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, team, and the entire Japanese boxing community."

His OPBF Super Featherweight Title bout with Hata, which lasted the full 12 rounds, ended as a majority draw. The super featherweight fighter was part of 12 fights during his professional career - winning eight, drawing two and losing two.

The Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation has now bought about rules changes following Kotari's injuries and tragic death. From now on OPBF title fights will be 10 rounds, rather than the 12 that are normally common practice in title fights around the globe.

The WBC also released a statement in the wake of Kotari's death and said: "The courageous Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari has died from a brain injury sustained during his draw fight with Yamato Hata on August 2nd in Tokyo.”