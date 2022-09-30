Tributes have been paid to little Ollie, who was “full of character” with an “infectious smile”

Ollie Simmons-Watt was killed after he was hit by a van (Image: Facebook)

A five-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a van while riding his bike in Northern Ireland.

Ollie Simmons-Watt was cycling in a quiet residential part of the town of Limavady, Co Londonderry, when he collided with the vehicle on Thursday.

Police have confirmed the tragic news this morning (30 September).

Sergeant Amanda McIvor said: “It was reported shortly after 3.40pm that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area. We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

“The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since re-opened.

Police appeal for witnesses

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1235 of 29/09/22.”

Locals have been paying tribute to the boy, who is thought to be survived by two siblings as well as his parents.

A spokesperson for his local community centre, the Roe Valley Residents Association, said: “Ollie’s smile was infectious and he was full of character. He kept eveyone entertained at any activity he participated in, and he will be dearly missed by his friends, management, staff and volunteers at RVRA.

“We pass on our sympathies and condolences on to Ollie’s mammy and daddy; his brother and sister and the wider family circle at this very difficult time.”