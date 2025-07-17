You have the chance to win the new Omaze house in Cornwall worth about £3 million.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house overlooks Porthcothan Bay, a lesser-known inlet surrounded by grassy dunes tucked behind the wildly popular town of Padstow. The south west coastal path wraps around the garden, and a few steep steps leads you to the charming and peaceful Porthcothan Beach.

As locations go, it looks perfect! The current owners have created multiple seating and dining areas outside, providing the perfect space to watch the sun set in the evening. There's even a rather smart fire pit for gathering around on colder evenings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unobstructed vistas of the horizon can be enjoyed from each of the four bedrooms, where large glass windows make up the entire west-facing wall. Similarly, the large kitchen-dining space on the ground floor boasts sliding doors which open onto the garden and flood the space with light.

The decoration throughout has been kept pared-back, airy and bright. Alongside the house and its furnishings, the winner will win £250,000 in cash, and early entrants will be in with a chance of also winning a VW California Ocean, the perfect road-trip car to enjoy on your drive down.

The house comes mortgage-free and fully furnished and the winner will be exempt from paying stamp duty or conveyancing fees. The £250,000 is also tax-free and handed over in cash.

How to enter

You can enter through the Omaze website at omaze.co.uk. Here is where you can buy raffle tickets as a one-off, or sign up for a subscription which will automatically enter you as an early bird into the Grand Prize draws. You can also enter by post, following the instructions below:

On a blank sheet of paper or postcard, write or type your full, legal name, address (no post office box addresses accepted), city, postcode, telephone number (optional), email address and which live Prize Draw you want to enter (as explained in the relevant Experience Rules).

Send the sheet of paper in an envelope, or your postcard to the following address via either first or second-class post: Omaze Scrutineers - [Insert name of draw] (for example, Cornwall House Draw or Devon Subscriber Exclusive Flash Draw or Cornwall Monthly Subscriber Cash Draw)